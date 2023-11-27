Specialty CROP Act Seeks to Bolster Ag Export Opportunities

The Specialty Crops Reporting on Opportunities and Promotion Act (Specialty CROP Act) was recently introduced in Congress. It seeks to address challenges faced by U.S. specialty crop exporters, such as high tariffs and restrictive trade barriers. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by U.S. Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo and Chair Ron Wyden.

The legislation aims to enhance the annual U.S. Specialty Crops Trade Issues Report by explicitly involving the U.S. Trade Representative’s office. It will identify specific trade barriers in target markets and assert their status under U.S. free trade agreements. The legislation mandates the inclusion of details on U.S. government actions to address barriers, solicits public and Agricultural Trade Advisory Committee input, and requires public disclosure while allowing for a classified annex to safeguard national security and economic strategy. The bill defines “specialty crop” broadly, encompassing fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticultural products.

“From high tariffs to onerous labeling requirements, America’s specialty crop growers face a range of barriers imposed by foreign nations that hinder their ability to export their high-quality products around the world,” Senator Crapo said in a press release. “Improving the USDA’s Specialty Crop Report will arm producers and trade negotiators with detailed and up-to-date information, helping break down longstanding trade barriers, diversify export markets and expand export opportunities for Idaho’s specialty crop producers.”

The Specialty CROP Act is being supported by industry organizations including the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance, Northwest Horticultural Council, and North American Blueberry Council. Representatives David Valadao, Elissa Slotkin, and Suzanne Bonamici will introduce the House companion legislation.

“Many of our California-grown specialty crops rely on customers overseas, but too often face unfair trade barriers that make it difficult to stay competitive,” said Representative Valadao. “This bill will better identify trade obstacles so that American-grown specialty crops have fair access to foreign markets.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West