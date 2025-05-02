Specialized Aircraft Ejecting Millions of Mediterranean Fruit Flies

Release Aircraft

The release boxes containing the chilled flies are transported to the nearby airfield and loaded onto the release aircraft. Mounted in the cargo area of each aircraft is an insect release machine that both maintains the chilled state of the flies and dispenses them at the prescribed release rate. Each aircraft has been modified to accommodate the release machine including the installation of two release chutes that protrude from underneath the aircraft’s fuselage. Releases are conducted by a private release operator under contract with the USDA. The current contractor utilizes and maintains five twin-engine turboprop Beechcraft “King Air” aircraft to accomplish the releases. Each aircraft is staffed with a two-person crew. The pilot operates the aircraft and the copilot operates and monitors the release machine and records the flight data. A typical day consists of four flights conducted by two aircraft. Flight times vary from 2½ to 3 hours depending upon a number of factors including the size of the load, the release rate, and the proximity of the release area to the base of operations. Releases are conducted seven days-a-week, with the exception of periods when the airfield is closed or when weather conditions threaten crew safety or the quality of the release.

Courtesy of CDFA

Specialized government aircraft is ejecting millions of Mediterranean fruit flies over the Bay Area. According to a release from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the government is waging war on invasive Mediterranean fruit flies in sections of Alameda and Santa Clara counties as part of an ongoing eradication campaign. Overall, the process leads to offspring that aren’t viable, according to the CDFA, and the process is considered safe and environmentally friendly.

