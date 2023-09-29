SPECIAL EPISODE AgNet Weekly: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Interview on Potential Shutdown

In this special early episode, host Sabrina Halvorson talks one-on-one with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack about the effects a government shutdown would have on farmers around the nation.
Each week we highlight essential legislative and policy conversations affecting agriculture nationwide. Host Sabrina Halvorson is a 30-year media veteran known nationally for her award-winning, balanced, and accurate reporting. For more than 10 years, she has specialized in agriculture news focused on political issues. While most agriculture news podcasts focus primarily on Midwest crops, we uniquely understand specialty crops, their regions, and their related industries. AgNet Weekly also traverses the legislative issues of the livestock industry and other matters related to California and Southeast agriculture.
SPECIAL EPISODE: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Interview on Potential Shutdown – AgNet Weekly with Sabrina Halvorson
- SPECIAL EPISODE: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Interview on Potential Shutdown
- September 23, 2023: Ag Labor Wages and the AEWR
- September 16, 2023: Congressman Dan Kildee on Sugar Policy
- September 9, 2023: Trade Update with Brian Kuehl
- September 2: EATS Act Part Two, Opposition
- August 26: EATS Act Part One, Supporters
- August 19: Senator Cramer on Foreign Ownership of U.S. Ag Land
- August 12, 2023: Sens. Boozman, Cramer, and Hoeven on Farm Bill Issues
- August 5, 2023: Rep John Duarte on the GATES Act
- July 29, 2023: Ethan Lane and Victoria Spartz – Checkoff Amendment
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.