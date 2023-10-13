Special ACEP Funding Available Through the Inflation Reduction Act

Applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) are currently being accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Program applications are available through the Inflation Reduction Act. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be accepting applications for special funding until November 13. To qualify, the land must meet specified conditions and be located within National Priority Areas.

“We are excited to support California’s producers with an historic investment in climate beneficial conservation this Fiscal Year,” said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez. “With the addition of the Inflation Reduction Act, we will be able to help landowners conserve and protect a great number of prime farmlands, ranchlands, and healthy wetlands for the benefit of all.”

ACEP is comprised of Agricultural Land Easements (ACEP-ALE) and Wetland Reserve Easements (ACEP-WRE). The program aids landowners, trusts, and entities in safeguarding wetlands, restoring ecosystems, and preserving working farms through conservation easements. ACEP-WRE targets highly organic soils to optimize carbon sequestration and restore wetlands.

ACEP-ALE focuses on protecting croplands and grasslands from non-agricultural uses. Priority areas include lands classified as grassland or native vegetation under threat of conversion. Other priorities include cropland or grassland with a high risk of non-agricultural use, and active agricultural rice cultivation on subsiding organic soils.

ACEP-WRE offers permanent easements covering 100 percent of the easement value and restoration costs, along with 30-year easements covering up to 75 percent of these costs. ACEP-ALE provides permanent easements valued by independent appraisers based on fair market appraisal.

Applications, competing nationally for funding, are accepted year-round, but decisions for Fiscal Year funding are expected by December 22, 2023. Importantly, landowners maintain title, control access, and recreational use rights. The land also stays on the tax rolls. For more information on ACEP, landowners can access online resources or contact their local NRCS Service Center.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West