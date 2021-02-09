Space is Limited, Make a Magnetic Herb Garden

How to make a magnetic herb garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There’s nothing better than having fresh herbs on hand in the kitchen. When space is an issue and there’s no room for extra pots to clog up counter space, think outside the box.

You can keep plants off the counter by using magnetic planters that will stick to the side of the front of your fridge. All you need is magnetic planters, your favorite herbs, such as Rosemary, Parsley, or Mint, a spoon, and a permanent marker. Typically a black permanent marker works best to match with decor.

Label each magnetic planter and include any simple designs and let them fully dry. Next, use your spoon to carefully dig out the root ball of each herb you’ll be transferring into the magnetic pots. Be careful not to dig too close to the plant’s stems or you may cut into sensitive roots, cutting off nutrients needed for continuous growth. Transfer the herb to the magnetic planter and then stick it to your fridge.

Repeat the process for each of your herbs, and wa-la, you have just made your own do it yourself a magnetic garden.

Video by: Better Homes and Gardens

Add a pretty and practical hint of green to your kitchen with a DIY magnetic herb garden you can stick on the fridge.