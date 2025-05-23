Avocado grove

Brooks Tropicals, via Wikimedia Commons

In Southern California, persistent drought conditions continue to elevate wildfire risks, posing a significant challenge for agricultural communities, especially avocado growers. Wildfires last autumn wreaked havoc on nearly 8% of California’s avocado acreage, leaving many orchards severely affected. Some groves were completely destroyed, forcing growers to start over, while others suffered partial damage, with uncertain prospects for recovery.

As the next harvest approaches, producers remain anxious to assess the trees’ resilience and the potential yield after months of recovery efforts.

Southern California Drought Elevates Wildfire Risks