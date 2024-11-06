Sonoma County Votes Down Animal Containment Measure, Early Results Show

Note: As of the time of this posting, this race is not yet called. However, the results are trending significantly toward the measure failing. To view live election results, visit the Sonoma County elections page.

In a win for farmers, Sonoma County voters struck down Measure J, a proposal to prohibit Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) outside the Coastal Zone. It only needed simple majority to win, but more than 80 percent of voters voted against the measure.

Measure J was primarily supported by the Coalition to End Factory Farming. The coalition comprises various animal rights and environmental organizations, including Direct Action Everywhere, known for its advocacy against large-scale animal farming practices. These supporters said that Measure J would protect animal welfare, reduce environmental pollution, and promote public health by limiting large-scale animal confinement. They claimed that CAFOs contribute to water contamination and the spread of diseases.

The measure faced opposition from a broad coalition of local stakeholders. This included the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, city councils from Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Cloverdale, as well as both the Democratic and Republican Parties of Sonoma County.

Additionally, numerous local farmers, agricultural organizations, and environmental groups opposed the measure, citing concerns over its potential economic impact on family farms and the broader agricultural community. They emphasized that Sonoma County farms adhere to strict animal welfare and environmental standards, and that Measure J could harm both small and large farming operations.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.