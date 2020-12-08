Sonoma County Farmer Sasaki Earns Award For Distinguished Service

Longtime Sonoma County agricultural and water leader Tito Sasaki has been presented with the California Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. The award was announced today during the 102nd California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

A Sonoma Valley grape grower who began farming following a successful career in engineering and quantum mechanics, Sasaki is a former Sonoma County Farm Bureau president and board member who became particularly involved in local and statewide water issues.

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said Sasaki has worked tirelessly on Sonoma County water for more than 20 years.

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson

“He has devoted much of his time to developing water solutions and strategies, namely a balance among the water needs of farmers, fish and urban residents,” Johansson said, noting Sasaki’s recent work on Sonoma County implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

“Tito’s reach and influence has extended beyond Sonoma County,” Johansson said. “He has provided input on agriculture and water issues in areas around Sonoma County and has been keenly focused on statewide issues impacting farmers.”

In nominating Sasaki for the award, current Sonoma County Farm Bureau President Jeff Carleton described him as “widely respected by both Farm Bureau members and elected officials, who value his intelligence and grasp of complex issues.”

The California Farm Bureau has presented the Distinguished Service Award annually since 1953 to dedicated Farm Bureau members from California.

