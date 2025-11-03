The November 3 edition of the AgNet News Hour delivered a mix of optimism and realism as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill recapped the week’s biggest ag stories and welcomed back Sonny Toor, owner of Valley Pride Ag Company, for a deep dive into the state of California’s almond industry.

Toor, known for his steady outlook even in tough markets, joined the show to discuss crop forecasts, pricing trends, and how trade and weather are shaping grower returns. He confirmed that this year’s almond crop is trending slightly below 2.7 billion pounds, down from last year’s 2.73 billion, as higher damage rates and lower net edible yields take effect. “There’s good product out there,” Toor said, “but the actual sellable volume is smaller, which helps support prices.”

He noted that market panic early in the season — driven by a July estimate near 3 billion pounds — caused prices to tumble almost 80 cents per pound. But as the harvest came in shorter than expected, markets began to firm up again. “We’re moving closer to a fair market price,” he explained. “The last three years have been tough on growers, but the pendulum is swinging back toward balance.”

Toor also credited strong export demand and reduced supply as factors keeping prices stable through the winter. However, he warned that the strong U.S. dollar could slow export sales. “A strong dollar hurts us,” he said. “But the good news is that California almonds are irreplaceable — no one grows like we do.”

When asked about tariffs, Toor said he supports President Trump’s current trade approach with Europe and Asia. “He’s been smart about avoiding counter-tariffs on U.S. almonds,” Toor said. “That’s helped keep demand steady. We just need fair deals and continued access to our export markets.”

He also discussed the need for the Almond Board and USDA to rethink the way they estimate annual yields. “The current system is outdated,” he said. “It’s time to rely on real data and industry collaboration instead of one-size-fits-all projections.”

Beyond economics, Toor emphasized advocacy and education. Valley Pride Ag has launched programs that bring schoolchildren to almond orchards and processing plants to learn firsthand about farming. “If kids see where their food comes from, they understand how important it is,” he said. “That’s how we build the next generation of ag leaders.” Papagni and McGill closed the show with an enthusiastic call for farmers to join in that effort. “Every grower can make a difference just by opening their gates and showing kids what farming looks like,” Papagni said. “That’s how we protect the future of California agriculture.”

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…