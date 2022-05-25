Some Positive News for Imidacloprid Use After Recent PREC Review

A recent decision from the Pesticide Registration and Evaluation Committee (PREC) could be a positive sign for continued use of imidacloprid in California. The subcommittee found that the presence of imidacloprid in groundwater “has not polluted and does not threaten to pollute based on the definition of “pollute” in the law.” Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs for the California Walnut Board & Commission, Joshua Rahm said PREC has recommended the continued registration, sale, and agricultural use of imidacloprid products.

“That’s a positive recommendation for ag,” said Rahm. “In accordance with the Food and Agricultural Code, the DPR’s Director will issue a final determination by June 17, 2022, or sooner. We were consistently engaged there, providing the importance and real-life examples of the product. We anticipate and expect the committee decision to have a favorable outcome. Now, we need to stay tuned for that and see what happens, but there’s some positive news there for the industry.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West