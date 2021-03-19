Some of the Best Tricks to Use for Cleaning Houseplants

Some of the best tricks for cleaning your house plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Over time, the leaves of our houseplants can build up with dust and other debris, such as pet dander and spider webs. While we may remember to water our plants, we may not always remember to clean them.

For plants with hardy, shiny leaves, you can gently wipe them down with a damp cloth to remove accumulated dirt. On the other hand, plants with woolly leaves, like African violets, require a gentler method. Try using a soft-bristled make-up brush to dust each leaf. Avoid using rough-edge brushes, like those used for food basting, as their bristles may be too aggressive and damage your plant’s surface.

Cleaning should also be done for cacti. Because they have sharp spines, it’s recommending that you use tweezers to “pull off any debris” and to help secure spent flowers while you cut them at the base with scissors. Dust and dander trapped deeper inside the cactus should be removed with an aerosol duster.

Clean plants about once a month so they’ll continue to look healthy and shiny.

