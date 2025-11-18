Solinftec’s SOLIX Platform: How Autonomous Robotics Are Transforming Crop Management

A New Era of Autonomy in Agriculture

Taylor Wetli

U.S. Commercial Manager at Solinftec

Robotics is rapidly reshaping modern agriculture, and few companies are pushing innovation as boldly as Solinftec. In a recent conversation, Ag Meter host Nick sat down with Taylor Wetli, U.S. Commercial Manager at Solinftec, to explore how the company’s autonomous SOLIX platform is poised to revolutionize field scouting, spraying, and farm labor efficiency.

Who Is Solinftec?

Solinftec is an 18-year-old agricultural technology company with a global footprint. The company develops solutions across multiple crops—including sugarcane, corn, soybeans, citrus, and more—focusing on improving efficiency, cutting input costs, and generating high-quality agronomic data.

Among its most exciting innovations is SOLIX, a fully autonomous, solar-powered scouting and spraying robot. Designed to operate as an “autonomous agronomist,” SOLIX roams fields independently, assessing crop health and spot-treating emerging weeds with precise, AI-driven applications.

SOLIX Robotics: Solar-Powered Autonomy for Modern Farmers

Inside the SOLIX Platform

SOLIX is built around Solinftec’s proprietary ALICE AI, which analyzes real-time field data and deploys targeted herbicide applications only where weeds are detected. Key features include:

Fully autonomous navigation using a discovery mode—similar to a Roomba, but for farm fields

using a discovery mode—similar to a Roomba, but for farm fields Solar-powered operation with battery backup

with battery backup A 40-foot front-mounted boom for precision spraying

for precision spraying Continuous field roaming , day after day

, day after day Agronomic monitoring, including stand count, crop height, and row spacing

The goal, according to Wetli, is to provide farmers with a platform that acts as an extra set of hands—scouting, analyzing, and treating fields without requiring constant human oversight.

A Hands-On Approach to Adoption

Because autonomy in agriculture is still a developing space, Solinftec pairs each grower with field support specialists. These specialists assist growers early on, collect feedback, and help refine the technology. The company emphasizes a collaborative approach to ensure each SOLIX deployment evolves to fit customer needs.

Major Input Savings for Growers

One of the biggest advantages of SOLIX is its potential for massive herbicide reduction. Wetli reports that growers commonly achieve 80%–90% chemical savings, depending on weed pressure and field conditions. The system’s targeted, small-weed spraying strategy helps reduce chemical usage dramatically and at the same time supports healthier yields through optimized input application.

With labor, input costs, and margins tightening across agriculture—especially in high-cost states like California—these savings are increasingly critical.

A Tool for the Modern Labor Challenge

Labor shortages remain one of the most significant issues facing farmers. Wetli notes that SOLIX isn’t designed to eliminate labor but to make labor smarter and more efficient. Instead of forcing growers to choose between hauling grain, repairing equipment, or scouting fields, SOLIX handles foundational agronomic tasks so growers can focus on higher-value work.

This shift, Wetli explains, also opens the door to new types of ag careers—especially for tech-savvy younger workers interested in robotics and data science.

From Prototype to Advanced Robotics

Solinftec’s robotics journey has come a long way. Early versions of the SOLIX robot looked “like a ping-pong table moving across the field,” Wetli jokes. But the platform has since evolved into a powerful, multi-function autonomous sprayer capable of generating detailed agronomic insights while operating continuously across large acreages.

Wetli connects this evolution to the broader progression of spraying equipment—from homemade pickup-mounted sprayers to pull-behind units to modern 120-foot self-propelled sprayers. SOLIX, he says, is the next logical step in that history.

Taylor Wetli’s Path to Solinftec

Wetli brings firsthand farming experience to his role. He grew up on a corn and soybean farm near Purdue University in Fowler, Indiana, and later attended Purdue. After joining Solinftec six years ago during the launch of its U.S. office, he worked across product implementation, customer success, and business development before stepping into his current leadership role.

Growing alongside the company’s rapid innovation, Wetli has helped introduce the SOLIX platform to growers across the country.

Looking Toward California

While most SOLIX units currently operate in the Midwest, Texas, Georgia, and other regions, California is firmly on Solinftec’s roadmap. Wetli says meetings with growers at FIRA USA have shown strong interest—especially among specialty crop producers.

Solinftec expects to bring units to California in the coming years to explore applications in vegetables, specialty crops, and even regional corn operations.

Expansion Ahead in 2026

Solinftec plans to continue expanding aggressively in 2026. The company is growing into more than a dozen states, allocating additional SOLIX units, and deepening partnerships with growers seeking efficiency, precision, and cost savings.

Bringing New Talent Into Agriculture

As autonomy becomes more mainstream, Wetli hopes robotics will attract a new generation of agriculture professionals—those excited about AI, coding, sensors, analytics, and advanced machinery. With labor shortages continuing, agriculture needs new talent, and robots like SOLIX may help draw them in.

Strategic Solar Power, Not Solar Fields

Wetli also addressed the distinction between SOLIX and large-scale solar projects that replace farmland. SOLIX is not a solar farm—rather, it uses solar panels strategically to power its robotic platform.

Because SOLIX operates intentionally at slow speeds to maximize precision and autonomy, solar power is ideal. Units can operate up to 14 hours per day and still maintain over 80% battery life, reinforcing their reliability in real agricultural environments.

How SOLIX Uses Solar Power in the Field

The SOLIX platform relies on a strategically designed solar system that keeps the autonomous sprayer running continuously throughout the day. Wetli explains that the robot is equipped with four solar panels mounted on top of the unit, positioned much like the roof of a cab on traditional equipment. These panels charge an onboard lithium-ion battery that powers every function of the machine.

That battery feeds approximately 20 onboard cameras and sensors, which handle everything from crop scouting and weed detection to obstacle avoidance. It also powers the front-wheel motors that drive the unit throughout the field. According to Wetli, downtime due to low battery is extremely rare. The robot does not require manual recharging—the solar array provides consistent energy, enabling SOLIX to operate autonomously and uninterrupted for long hours.

Strong Interest From California Growers

With California farmers tuning in, Wetli noted the strong interest he’s already seeing from growers across the state. Labor shortages, chemical reduction goals, and rising operating costs are pushing more operations to explore autonomy, and SOLIX’s ability to cut herbicide use by up to 80–95% is getting attention.

As Wetli describes, many California farmers are curious about how SOLIX can fit into their operations—whether for specialty crops, vegetables, or even regional corn production. Although units are not yet deployed in the state, the company plans to expand into California in the coming years.

How Growers Can Get Involved

For growers who want to learn more or start the conversation about adopting SOLIX, Wetli directs them to the company’s website:

solinftec.com

Interested farmers can reach out through the site, and Wetli or a member of the Solinftec team will follow up. With the platform scaling rapidly into new states and new crop systems, Solinftec is actively engaging growers who want to bring autonomy, precision spraying, and AI-driven scouting into their operations.