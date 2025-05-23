Solar panels on the roof of a house on a cattle ranch

The new debate is: Are solar panels on farmland good or not?

According to my jobs depend on AG, solar panels on prime farmland should never be approved or developed. Ag secretary Brooke Rollins says quality farmland should be used to farm and not have solar panels from China on top of it.

Italy has stopped all solar panels on farmland because they say it will hurt food quality.

Mary Miller a representative from Illinois, a family farmer says:

“I am very concerned with America’s prime farmland, being covered with taxpayer subsidize, solar panel installation, food security is national security and if we cover our farm ground with Chinese solar panels, we will become dependent on foreign adversaries for food. According to the EPA. Solar panels contain hazardous waste that can be harmful to human health. That is why we should be alarmed by the increasing number of solar panels being installed on our most fertile farmland. Especially when the federal government is handing out tax credits for it.”

Also, what happens when the panels wear out? Panels won’t go into the landfill.

Are Solar Panels Safe on Farmland?