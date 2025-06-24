Fresno Farm Bureau CEO Warns of Growing Pressures on California Agriculture

In an interview with AgNet West, Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, voiced deep concern over the mounting pressures facing California farmers—from water shortages to solar development on prime farmland.

Solar Panels, Farmland, and the Fight to Keep Farming

“You’re absolutely right. That’s what we’re fighting,” said Jacobsen, when asked about solar panels encroaching on agricultural land. “Ultimately, the end game for some is just to not see us farming or living here anymore.”

Jacobsen emphasized that the San Joaquin Valley holds a unique position in the country’s agricultural and national security framework.

“A country that can’t feed itself, can’t defend itself,” he stated. “You can’t replicate the God-given gifts this region provides, particularly in North America.”

Referencing past droughts and the consequences of over-reliance on foreign imports, Jacobsen highlighted how critical it is for America to maintain its ability to feed itself with domestic production.

“I’m hopeful that more folks are going to realize what we do here and that there’s going to be more of an effort to make sure that we’re healthy for the long term.”

Jacobsen called California’s farmers and farmworkers “unsung heroes,” working relentlessly to deliver an unmatched bounty to the nation.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West