Russell Taylor

As spring transitions into the heat of the growing season, every decision a grower makes right now can impact yield, quality, and profitability months down the line. That’s exactly why this recent conversation between “The Ag Meter” and Russell Taylor of Live Earth is one you don’t want to miss.

This isn’t just another ag interview—it’s a deep dive into what’s really happening behind the scenes in soil health, fertilizer efficiency, and one of the most talked-about inputs in agriculture today: fulvic acid.

What’s Really in Your Soil Program?

Russell Taylor pulls back the curtain on a growing issue many farmers don’t even realize they’re facing—not all soil products are what they claim to be.

With new labeling changes under the beneficial substance model bill, growers are starting to see different terminology and claims on product labels. But here’s the catch: the science and testing standards haven’t fully caught up yet.

In the interview, Taylor explains how some products can pass fulvic acid tests without actually being true fulvic acid, potentially costing growers money while delivering little real value. It’s the kind of insight that could immediately change how you evaluate your input program.

The One Question Every Grower Should Be Asking

If there’s one takeaway that could save you thousands this season, it’s this:

“How was this product humified?”

That simple question cuts through marketing noise and gets to the heart of product quality. Taylor explains why focusing on the process—not just the label—can help you avoid cheap, ineffective inputs disguised as premium products.

It’s practical, real-world advice you can apply immediately.

Why This Matters More in 2026

With fertilizer prices expected to remain high, efficiency is everything. This interview breaks down how combining humic and fulvic acids with your fertility program can:

Improve nutrient uptake

Maximize micronutrient availability

Stretch every dollar of fertilizer further

For permanent crops especially, this can be the difference between an average year and a profitable one.

More Than Products—It’s About Agronomy

What makes this conversation stand out is its focus on hands-on agriculture. Taylor shares how Live Earth works directly with growers—pulling soil and water samples, running trials, and building real solutions in the field.

There’s no fluff here—just practical knowledge from someone who’s spent decades helping farmers improve performance.

A Message the Industry Needs to Hear

Beyond soil and inputs, Taylor delivers a powerful reminder about the future of agriculture:

We need to mentor the next generation.

As fewer people enter farming, passing down knowledge and experience is becoming just as important as improving yields. It’s a message that resonates far beyond this growing season.

Don’t Miss the Full Interview

This short breakdown only scratches the surface.

If you want to understand:

What’s really happening with fulvic acid products

How to protect your operation from misleading inputs

Ways to improve nutrient efficiency heading into peak season

👉 Then you need to listen to the full conversation between “The Ag Meter” and Russell Taylor.

It’s packed with insights that could directly impact your bottom line this year—and for seasons to come.

Soil Secrets Growers Can’t Afford to Ignore: Why This Ag Meter Interview Matters