Organic farm planted with various type of organic vegetables and fruits

Wee Hong, via Wikimedia Commons

Talking with Steven Paul from Homegrown Organic Farms in Kingsburg California and how important is the soil growing organic products.

We are looking at a different approach to organic soil, Improving the soil of micro health because we are now seeing that natural ground cover or even ground cover, is improving the microorganisms in the soil, which is now producing healthier trees, stronger fruit, and It’s saving water. Homegrown Organic is certified in that.

Very few companies have all these certifications and then we do things in a consistent matter that we deliver high quality fruit because you have to remember, we do business with Whole Foods, we have to look beyond the brand and who were working with because that’s just an opportunity and a given opportunity to do a great job, but really we need to make sure that or whatever it is, whoever’s shopping in the stores we have to treat them at the highest level and give them a consistently good product that they’re going to want to come back and get more.

Soil in Organic is a Big Thing