Soil Health Innovations Conference Coming Up Next Week

The inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference has been moved to an online event. The conference is set to take place on March 8 and 9. It will feature national experts, staff from the National Center for Appropriate Technology, along with innovative farmers from around the country. The event will also feature a virtual exhibit hall, student posters, and opportunities to network with other participants.

Some of the presentations will feature information about regenerative grazing, biology-based soil testing, and soil-health management practices. Other discussions will highlight corporate investment in soil health, new markets for soil carbon sequestration, and connections between soil health and water management. The sessions will be recorded and made available on-demand for those who are registered.

Listen to the radio report below.

