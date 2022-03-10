How to use soil blocks for better seed starting. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Soil Blocks

Soil blocking involves creating compressed blocks of soil to start seedlings in. It’s inexpensive, easier for transplanting, promotes healthy root systems, and is eco-friendly. And the best part, no transplanting to larger pots.

To get started, you will need a seed-friendly soil mix, a soil blocker which is available in many sizes, and a container. The key to successful soil blocking is getting the right water to ratio mixture. A crumbly mix that lacks water will fall out of the blocker before you even release the mechanism. If blocks are too wet, they’ll smoosh apart after being released onto your planting tray. You’re looking for a consistency that’s similar to oatmeal.

Keep in mind that if you don’t have the right moisture levels and consistency, your soil blocks will not hold together.

Using Soil Blocks for Better Seed Starting