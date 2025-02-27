Softer sales prevailed in ag machinery in 2024 and that trend is expected to continue into 2025 according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Softer Sales Prevailed in Ag Machinery

U.S. Sales of Ag Tractors & Combines Drop During First Month of 2025

(AEM/MILWAUKEE/February 12, 2025) — According to new data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), U.S. sales of Ag tractors and combines fell during January 2025 compared to the year before.

U.S. sales of Ag tractors dropped 15.8%, while U.S. sales of combines fell 78.9%.

“As we enter 2025, we’re seeing a continuation of slow sales saw throughout 2024.” said AEM Senior Vice President Curt Blades. “The Ag industry continues to face uncertainties including global trade concerns, tariffs, and the lack of assurance that a farm bill provides. These uncertainties are reflected in the softness of the ag equipment market.”

Canadian sales also fell in January 2025, with sales of Ag tractors dropping 3.1%, while sales of combines fell 82.9%.

The Ag Tractor and Combine reports can be found on the AEM Market Share Statistics page . The U.S. report can be downloaded from this page , while the Canadian report is available for download here .