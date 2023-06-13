Easier access to healthy food for those enrolled in SNAP. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Online purchasing using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is now available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The expansion represents a major milestone in the history of SNAP and continues to provide greater convenience and access to healthy food options for tens of millions of Americans.

Alaska recently became 50th state to join the steady expansion since USDA first launched SNAP online purchasing four years ago as a pilot in New York. The availability of online purchasing in Alaska is an important step in promoting equity and access to food in remote and rural areas.

The Department of Agriculture has been expanding the SNAP online purchasing pilot by approving and adding additional retailers. Since March 2020, 208 additional retailer chains have joined the program, representing thousands of actual stores.

USDA’s Stacy Dean says, “Expanding the diversity and reach of SNAP online shopping helps advance our goal of modernizing SNAP and providing better access to healthy, safe, affordable foods.”

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

SNAP Online Purchasing Now Available in All 50 States

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.