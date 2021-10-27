Snake Plant is the Popular Houseplant for Beginners

How to care for a popular houseplant. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Snake Plant

The snake plant is perfect for beginners and makes a striking addition to your home. There are several varieties to choose from. And, all will thrive in bright spaces and environments with direct sunlight.

Snake plant don’t require a lot of watering, so you only need to give this plant more moisture when the soil has dried out. When it comes to soil, the best option is a loose and spacious pot with lots of drain holes. For optimal growth, snake plants need warm conditions and you should ensure that the plant is well protected from any drafts. You must avoid frost during winter as it will destroy this plant. They do prefer a moderate amount of humidity. Snake plants are also easy to propagate through cuttings.

As with all plants, there’s a little maintenance required to make snake plants happy. Wipe leaves frequently to prevent dust from building up: be careful not to damage the leaf tips or the damaged leaf will stop growing; and remember that dry air doesn’t harm them so you don’t need to mist your plant.

