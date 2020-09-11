Smoke Challenges for Winegrapes, Warming Temperatures to Change CA Production

Another series of wildfires in California is again creating issues for winegrape growers in relation to smoke exposure. Warming temperatures in the state are projected to have a multitude of impacts on California crop production over the next 20 years. UC Cooperative Extension and the Colusa Research Conservation District have launched an online resource focused on soil health. Federal agencies have developed plans to help protect domestic production of fruit and vegetables from the challenges created by foreign imports. All of the top agriculture headlines can be found in your inbox every week by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related