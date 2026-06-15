As wildfire concerns continue to shape vineyard management decisions across the western United States, researchers and industry leaders gathered at the 2026 Smoke Summit to share the latest information on smoke exposure in wine grapes. A recent report highlighted key takeaways from the event, which focused on practical strategies for managing smoke risks and protecting crop quality.

Hosted by the West Coast Smoke Exposure Task Force, the summit brought together scientists, growers, winery representatives and agricultural professionals to discuss emerging research, mitigation tools and risk management resources available to the wine industry.

The timing of the event is especially important as harvest season approaches and wildfire activity becomes a growing concern in many wine-producing regions. Smoke exposure can affect grape quality and create significant economic challenges for growers and wineries, making access to current research and management strategies increasingly valuable.

Smoke Exposure Research Continues to Expand

Researchers from the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Oregon State University and Washington State University presented new findings related to smoke impacts on wine grapes.

The presentations covered a range of topics, including how smoke compounds interact with grape berries, methods for evaluating exposure risk and potential mitigation strategies that may help reduce the effects of wildfire smoke on fruit quality.

Scientists also discussed ongoing efforts to improve industry understanding of smoke-related challenges through continued research and collaboration.

According to summit organizers, USDA’s Agricultural Research Service has invested more than $31 million in smoke exposure research since 2017. Those investments have supported studies designed to help growers, wineries and industry stakeholders better understand smoke impacts and develop science-based management practices.

Wine Grape Industry Focuses on Risk Management

In addition to research updates, the summit highlighted practical tools available to producers as they prepare for another wildfire season. Experts reviewed risk management options, including crop insurance resources that may help growers navigate financial losses associated with smoke exposure events.

Industry leaders emphasized the importance of preparation, monitoring and communication as growers work to make informed decisions when wildfire threats emerge near vineyards.

The Smoke Summit also served as a platform for collaboration among researchers, extension specialists, wineries and producers, helping ensure that the latest scientific findings can be translated into practical applications in the field.

As wildfire risks remain a reality for many wine-growing regions, continued investment in research and education is expected to play a critical role in helping the industry adapt and respond.

Hear more about the 2026 Smoke Summit, the latest smoke exposure research and available risk management tools by listening to the report below.