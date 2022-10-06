Helping out those hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food – the equivalent of 150,000 servings – to Fort Myers, Florida, through its Helping Hungry Homes® program in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The protein will be delivered to Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth, Virginia-based nonprofit that deploys to disaster zones across America, to serve free, chef-prepared, restaurant-quality hot meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in Fort Myers.

Jonathan Toms, senior community affairs manager for Smithfield Foods says, “We hope this food assistance brings some relief to the people of Fort Myers as they start down the difficult road to recovery.”

Helping Communities is a featured pillar of Smithfield’s industry-leading sustainability program. Since 2008, the company has donated hundreds of millions of protein servings across the U.S. through its signature hunger-relief initiative Helping Hungry Homes® and recently pledged to donate an additional 200 million servings by 2025.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Smithfield Sending Food to Florida

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.