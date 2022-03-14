The new smart phone app providing farmers instant access to market data. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA has launched USDA Market News, a free mobile app designed to give producers quick and easy access to recently published market information right at their fingers tips no matter where they are. Producers can search for markets based on location, by state, or commodity. They can easily add reports to the favorites feature for quick access, share reports with colleagues, subscribe to reports and receive notifications when a new report is published.

The app is said to be very simple to use and includes built-in tutorials to help you get the most out of your experience. The app was recently introduced at the Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show. A fitting venue because the initial version of the app includes nearly 800 livestock, poultry, and grain market reports.

Smart Phone App Provides Farmers Instant Access to Market Data