Tips for edible gardens in small spaces.

Gardening in small spaces doesn’t have to be a struggle. Maximize your minimal gardening space by strategically pairing fruits, vegetables and flowers. Plant flowers that will attract beneficial bugs that will pollinate the vegetables. They can also deter harmful insects resulting in better growing conditions and better-tasting food.

Take time to learn which plants belong together and which ones not to put near one another. Marigolds, tomatoes and basil are best friends, but tomatoes won’t fair so well when planted next to corn, dill or potatoes.

Make the most of your small space by not planting everything in straight rows. Place plants in curves to use every square inch and to keep your garden looking natural and informal. Give yourself enough room to reach the plants when they’re at full maturity.

It may seem counterintuitive to waste space on a path if you have a small yard, but having another garden feature like a pathway makes the space feel bigger. Trellises are functional and add visual interest. Containers add height and allow more growing room in beds.

Small Space Gardening Doesn’t Have to Be a Struggle