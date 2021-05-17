Small and very small farming operations are still eligible for On Farm Readiness Reviews (OFRR). Personnel from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) will provide guidance pertaining to the Food Safety Modernization’s Act Produce Safety Rule. CDFA’s Produce Safety Program has resources available for those interested in requesting an OFRR. Director of Regulatory Affairs and Food Safety for the Western Agricultural Processors Association, Priscilla Rodriguez said that inspectors will communicate with farmers exactly what is expected of them.

“They have conversations with you about what procedures and practices you have in place in terms of food safety, highlighting what they will be going over. For example, they go over worker health and hygiene, how you’re communicating your food safety rules to your employees and visitors,” Rodriguez noted. “They go over training and qualifications. So, whether you’ve been trained in the grower training, what type of training you provide for you employees. They go over sanitation of the equipment, tools, buildings. They go over your growing and harvesting activities.”

Small Farms Still Eligible for On-Farm Readiness Reviews

