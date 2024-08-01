Slower Month for Nut Shipments, But Levels Continue Outpacing 2023

Nut shipments have remained strong throughout the year, despite a decline in June. Blue Diamond’s June Market Update showed that almond shipments met industry expectations with 206.2 million pounds shipped. Although a nine percent decline from the previous month, it represents a 10.5 percent increase from June of last year.

Domestic almond shipments rose by two percent to 62 million pounds, while export shipments jumped 15 percent to 144.1 million pounds. The overall year-to-date shipment increase stands at 5.7 percent, positioning the industry to potentially ship over 2.7 billion pounds by the end of the crop year, with a projected carryout of 485 million pounds.

Similarly, other nut shipments followed a strong trend. Figures from the Administrative Committee for Pistachios show that despite a 16 percent decrease in June compared to the same month last year, year-to-date shipments are up 35 percent, reaching over one billion pounds.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West