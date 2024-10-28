Sipcam Agro USA Introduces Liquid Organic Alternative to Compost for Permanent Crops

Sipcam Agro USA is promoting its product, Annuity, as an effective alternative to traditional compost for permanent crop growers. In a recent interview, Douglas Phelps, Director of Specialized Solutions at SIPCAM, highlighted the product’s potential benefits compared to compost, especially in California’s low-organic soils.

Phelps explained that while compost and manure have been used for generations to enrich soil, they present challenges when applied to permanent crops like nut orchards and vineyards. “Compost works best when it’s incorporated into the soil to break down into humic substances,” Phelps said. However, permanent crops typically prevent full soil incorporation, limiting the effectiveness of compost.

Annuity, according to Phelps, is a liquid organic matter that can be applied directly through irrigation systems. The liquid form allows for better absorption into the root zone without the need for tillage, which is often impractical in permanent crops. “The material is ready to deliver value as soon as it reaches the roots,” Phelps emphasized, adding that the product provides growers with improved nutrient uptake and water efficiency.

Additionally, Phelps mentioned that applying Annuity in the fall positions trees to absorb nutrients and begin growing vigorously in the spring. Unlike compost, Annuity is already fully decomposed, minimizing risks such as soil blockages and contamination from bacteria like E. coli or Listeria.

In a comparative field study conducted over four years across northern and southern California, Sipcam tested Annuity against compost. The trials involved using three gallons of each product per acre. Phelps reported that Annuity demonstrated a 500-to-1 return on investment (ROI) in yield enhancement in nut crops during the trial period, though he noted that results may vary depending on factors such as soil conditions and weather. “It’s not guaranteed to increase yield every year,” Phelps acknowledged. “But the ease of application and the elimination of food safety risks offer significant advantages.”

Phelps also addressed the variability in compost quality, noting that nutrient levels in compost can fluctuate depending on the source. “Compost isn’t always consistent, and salts can sometimes accumulate,” he explained. He encouraged growers to evaluate Annuity as a supplement or alternative, suggesting they could compare the results side-by-side with compost to determine the best fit for their operations.

For growers interested in learning more about Annuity, Phelps recommended visiting the Sipcam Agro USA website for product data and regional representatives.

SIPCAM’s focus on controlled, efficient delivery of organic nutrients through irrigation provides a new option for growers looking to improve soil health while addressing food safety concerns and operational efficiency.

Listen to the full interview with Douglas Phelps here.