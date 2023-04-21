Signups for Grassland CRP Open Through May 26

The application window for the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is officially open. Farmers, ranchers, and private landowners will have until May 26 to sign up for the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). More than 3.1 million acres were accepted last year, the largest acreage amount ever for the program. USDA notes that the increased signup in 2022 highlights the value of voluntary conservation efforts.

“Grassland CRP clearly demonstrates that agricultural productivity and conservation priorities can not only coexist but also complement and enhance one another,” USDA’s Farm Service Agency Administrator, Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “The strength of this program lies in its many benefits — through annual rental payments, the program helps producers and landowners produce and maintain diverse wildlife habitat, sequester carbon in the soil, and support sound, sustainable grazing. These benefits help keep agricultural lands in production while delivering lasting climate outcomes.”

A total of 6.3 million acres are currently participating in the Grassland CRP. The acreage is part of the 23 million acres overall that are enrolled in various CRP initiatives. Recent updates to the program include the establishment of National Priority Zones and better engagement with Tribal Nations through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Ranking points have also been adjusted to benefit producers and landowners who are historically underserved, including beginning farmers and military veterans.

The contract duration for the program is 10 or 15 years. Grassland CRP helps to protect grasslands such as rangeland and pastureland, while also maintaining the areas as grazing lands. Landowners and producers interested in CRP enrollment are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center. Options are also available for producers with expiring CRP acres. The Transition Incentives Program can provide support in certain instances of transition.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West