Signup for Agricultural Conservation Easement Program Continues

Courtesy of NRCS

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) reminds landowners and eligible entities that signup continues for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).

While those interested can apply at any time, to be considered for the FY 2025 IRA funding opportunities, complete and eligible applications must be received by the following National cutoff dates for both Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE) and Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) by December 20, 2024.

ACEP protects the agricultural viability and related conservation values of eligible land by limiting non-agricultural uses which negatively affect agricultural uses and conservation values. ACEP protects grazing uses and related conservation values by restoring or conserving eligible grazing land, as well as protecting, restoring, and enhancing wetlands on eligible land.