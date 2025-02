The avocado market has seen significant changes recently. U.S. shipments increased by 8% week-over-week and 32% year-over-year, with California experiencing an 86% growth. Mexico maintains a dominant 85% market share.

In Europe, avocado volume is up 13% with Spain and Israel leading, with Peru expected to enter the market soon. In China, volumes are low, and prices are adjusting. Chile is having a strong season, in contrast to Peru’s reduced shipments.

