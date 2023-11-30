Sights Are Set on 2024 Ag Trade Missions

As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to support agricultural exports plans for ag trade missions in 2024 are being set. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also announced the opening of a public comment period for the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP). “USDA is committed to promoting export opportunities in non-traditional markets and ensuring that U.S. agricultural commodities and products are available to diverse consumer groups around the world,” Vilsack said in a press release.

Trade missions are scheduled for a variety of key markets for American ag products. Throughout the year, delegations will be going to Korea, India, Canada, Colombia, Vietnam, and Morocco. The agribusiness trade missions will be coming on the heels of recent trade policy successes. Vietnam opening its market for U.S. grapefruit exporters and India dropping a variety of retaliatory tariffs are seen as wins for American agriculture. Vilsack noted that market diversification is key for helping to expand growth opportunities.

In the spring, U.S. officials and industry representatives will be going to Seoul, Korea, and New Delhi, India. Trade trips to Vancouver, Canada, and Bogota, Colombia are scheduled for the summer. A delegation will be going to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in early fall. That trip will also incorporate buyers from Thailand. The last trade mission is scheduled for December 2024 in Casablanca, Morocco, and will include buyers from Senegal and Francophone West Africa.

U.S. ag exports have been setting records over the past two years, hitting $196 billion in 2022. The ag trade missions will complement RAPP efforts in enabling new market opportunities and expanding existing market presence. Funding for RAPP is made possible through the Commodity Credit Corporation, totaling $1.3 billion. Regulations for RAPP have recently been published and are still open for public comment.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West