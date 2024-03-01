Nearly 20 Percent of Shoppers Purchase Groceries Online

Checking in on who’s checking out groceries online. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Are you turning to online shopping for your groceries? More people are these days. Nearly 20 percent of shoppers bought their groceries online in 2022. That’s according to newly released data from USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS). Of that 20 percent, nearly half bought their groceries online three or more times during the previous month. Nearly a third had only shopped online for groceries once during the month, and about a quarter had made two online grocery purchases.

Shoppers say time constraints were the main reason they turned to online shopping for their groceries. The main reason for not shopping online was that the buyers wanted to be able to see and touch the products before buying.

The ERS collected the data through its Eating and Health Module found on the American Time Use Survey by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. 2022 was the first time the module collected information on online grocery shopping.

Sabrina Halvorson

