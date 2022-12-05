A new online portal helps consumers shop cotton this holiday season. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by tookapic from Pixabay

Cotton Incorporated is promoting the textile on its website fabricofourlives.com with the new Shop Cotton section. Shop Cotton links shoppers to a wide variety of cotton goods from several shops. You can get anything from a specialized t-shirt from a small business to a new rug from a major retailer. The website calls it a “shopping destination for curated cotton clothing, home décor, bedding, and more from brands you love.”

Cotton Incorporated is a not-for-profit founded in 1970 to support the global cotton industry. It is funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers, and it uses those funds for research and development, and promotion of cotton. Cotton Incorporated itself does not make anything or sell anything, but it does lead consumers to cotton products through the Shop Cotton section on its website. That website again is fabricofourlives.com.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

‘Shop Cotton’ Puts Cotton in Holiday Spotlight

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.