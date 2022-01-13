Researchers have put together data which provides better context as to how impactful issues at West Coast ports have been for California agriculture. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at UC Davis, Colin Carter noted there was around $2.1 billion in lost foreign sales due to port congestion between May and September of last year. In reviewing the data, Carter explained a surprising detail as it relates to losses from the trade war between the U.S. and China in 2018.

“The trade war had a significant impact on California agriculture because the retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other countries,” said Carter. “But we found that these supply chain issues were more costly for California farmers than was the trade war.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Shipping Troubles More Costly for California Ag Than Trade War with China

