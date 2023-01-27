SHIP IT Act Seeks to Address Trucking Supply Chain Challenges

Congressional efforts to address supply chain shortfalls continue with the recent introduction of the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking (SHIP IT) Act. U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson and Jim Costa introduced the legislation earlier in the week. The SHIP IT Act seeks to support the trucking industry by incentivizing the recruitment of new truck drivers and providing more flexibility in emergency situations.

“Americans experienced a slew of freight disruptions during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said in a press release. “Last year we addressed ocean shipping reform, and it’s clear that updates are needed for other parts of the supply chain. The SHIP IT Act will bridge gaps, keep costs down for consumers, and make it easier for shippers to move products across the U.S.”

Some of the provisions of the legislation include allowing truck drivers to apply for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grants and streamlining the CDL process. The SHIP IT Act also seeks to expand access to parking and rest facilities for truck drivers. A variety of industry groups are supportive of the legislation and what it could mean for the overall supply chain.

The Shippers Coalition, which includes more than 80 agribusinesses, manufacturers, and trade associations has described the legislation as a “critical step” for strengthening the U.S. supply chain. President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Michael Dykes called the legislation “commonsense trucking reform” that will be instrumental in overcoming supply chain challenges.

“The legislation would bring the U.S. supply chain into the 21st century to meet the needs of shippers, reduce regulatory burdens that cost shippers millions of dollars a year, create good paying jobs, and support the ambitious sustainability goals of dairy businesses,” said Dykes. “IDFA is grateful to Reps. Dusty Johnson and Jim Costa for their leadership on this issue, and we urge swift passage of the SHIP IT Act in both chambers of Congress.”

