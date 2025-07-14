California Gubernatorial Candidate Speaks Out on Farming, Solar, and Legislative Overreach

Sheriff Chad Bianco, candidate for governor of the state of California, sat down with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” to address his candidacy and share his views on issues critical to the state’s agriculture sector. In a candid and passionate conversation, Bianco did not hold back when asked if California is in crisis mode.

Sheriff Chad Bianco: “California Agriculture Is in Crisis Mode”

A State in Crisis

Bianco believes California has reached a breaking point, especially for those in the farming community and rural regions.

“Yeah, I think we are [in crisis mode]. I think we’re at the point where it’s affected so many people and it’s affected them in such a negative manner that I think we’re at the point where everyone has just had enough,” Bianco said.

The sheriff emphasized that recent and pending legislative actions from Sacramento are causing lasting damage to both individuals and industries across the state.

“Because of these things that are happening in the legislature right now… they’re trying to push through harmful agenda items,” he added. “I think legislators realize that their time is coming to an end, and we’re going to have to deal with a lot of last-minute pushes.”

Opposition to Solar Panels on Agricultural Land

One of the most contentious issues Bianco addressed was the state’s push to place solar panels on prime agricultural land. He denounced what he sees as hypocrisy in California’s environmental policies.

“Nothing that they say makes sense,” Bianco said. “At one point they’re saying we can’t drive a motorcycle through the middle of the desert because it’s harmful to the environment, but then we’re going to put hundreds if not thousands of acres of solar panels on ag land? That completely destroys the environment.”

Drawing on his background in law enforcement and investigation, Bianco argued that the inconsistencies in state policy are obvious to anyone willing to look.

“It’s really easy to see that they’re lying to us,” he said.

Bianco’s Message to Rural California

Bianco’s message was clear: he believes California’s agricultural heartland has been ignored and mistreated by the state’s political leadership. If elected, he says his agenda will prioritize the needs of farmers, rural families, and the industries that support them.

“We’ve just had enough,” he concluded.

Reporting by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” for AgNet West.