Fifth-generation sheep rancher from Orland was honored as the California Cattlemen’s Association Livestock Man of the Year for his contributions to the sheep industry and his leadership roles in various agricultural organizations. He has had a long career in education and the livestock industry, including serving as president of the American Lamb Board and the American Dexter Cattle Association.

Sheep Rancher Honored as California Cattlemen’s Association Livestock Man of the Year

USDA on Wildfire Acreage Burned in 2024

USDA Meteorologist, Brad Rippey, comments on wildfire acreage burned in the US in 2024 was significantly higher than the 10-year average, with notable fires in Oregon and California.