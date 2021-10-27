Fascinating facts about food in America – how and where it is grown and who produces it – are at your fingertips in a new resource produced by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Food and Farm Facts helps answer questions that learners of all ages may have, including “Where does our food come from and who grows it?” The 32-page, full-color book features updated facts and easy-to-read infographics about U.S. agriculture that can be used in various ways to help increase agricultural literacy.

The book would be a valuable resource in the classroom, at fairs and events, for student leadership organizations and when creating social media posts. Copies of Food and Farm Facts may be purchased for $4.25 each. You can order the new Food and Farm Facts book, map, pocket guide and related products in the series at Fb.org/store. Additional Food and Farm Facts products created by the Foundation will be available later this fall.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Sharing the Story of Agriculture with Food and Farm Facts