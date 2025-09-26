Shannon Douglas: Leading California Agriculture Through Opportunity and Challenge

Shannon Douglas

California is one of the most diverse and productive agricultural states in the nation. From the vineyards of Napa to the citrus groves of the Central Valley, farms across the state feed the nation and the world. Yet the pressures facing California agriculture are unlike those anywhere else—regulatory hurdles, global competition, labor shortages, and water scarcity test the resilience of every farming family.

At the center of this conversation is Shannon Douglas, President of the California Farm Bureau (CFBF). Drawing on her lifelong experience in agriculture, Douglas represents more than 26,000 farmers and ranchers across the state. Her leadership emphasizes advocacy, education, innovation, and a deep commitment to preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders.

In a recent conversation, Douglas shared her journey, her priorities, and her vision for the future of farming in California.

From FFA Member to Agricultural Leader

Douglas’s story begins with a spark familiar to many agricultural professionals: FFA. As a student, she wore the blue corduroy jacket that has inspired generations. Through FFA, she developed leadership skills, learned about animal science, and found her place in the agricultural community.

“That blue jacket really was transformative for me,” Douglas recalled. “It set me on a path that shaped my career and my passion for agriculture.”

Today, she encourages parents to see FFA not just as an extracurricular, but as a gateway to lifelong opportunities.

Encouraging Parents to Explore FFA

FFA’s influence goes far beyond the classroom. Douglas highlights that parents often underestimate the scope of careers tied to agriculture.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to be in agriculture,” she explained. “There are careers in science, technology, engineering, communications, business, and more. FFA helps young people discover those paths.”

By encouraging youth participation, Douglas believes families can cultivate both leadership skills and a deeper appreciation for where food comes from.

Advocating for Farmers in Washington, D.C.

As president of CFBF, Douglas spends much of her time in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento. Her focus is on issues with direct impact: labor, trade, and the Farm Bill.

California’s dependence on seasonal and immigrant labor makes workforce policy a constant priority. Trade agreements influence everything from almond exports to dairy markets. Meanwhile, the Farm Bill shapes crop insurance, conservation programs, and rural development.

“We’re making sure we’re at the table in Washington,” Douglas said. “If we’re not, then decisions get made without the farmer’s perspective.”

The Challenge of Proposition 50

One of the biggest regulatory issues on the horizon is Proposition 50, a ballot measure that could reshape land use, water rights, and environmental oversight in agriculture. Douglas describes it as “devastating” for family farmers, with unintended consequences that could ripple through rural economies.

CFBF has launched a major campaign to educate both farmers and the general public about what’s at stake.

Educating the Public About Farming

Beyond policy battles, Douglas sees communication as a critical mission. In a state where most people live in urban areas, fewer and fewer residents have a direct connection to farming.

“We need to help the public understand what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, and the care that goes into producing safe, affordable food,” she explained.

CFBF produces videos, newsletters, and community events to bridge that gap. By humanizing farmers and telling their stories, Douglas hopes to strengthen public trust in agriculture.

The Farm Economy in Crisis

Economic pressure weighs heavily on California farmers. Input costs have soared, while international competition grows fiercer. Regulatory compliance costs alone have increased by 1,400% in the past 15 years, according to Farm Bureau data.

Many family farms, particularly small and mid-sized operations, are questioning whether they can continue.

“We’re not competing on a level playing field,” Douglas warned. “We’ve got to make sure our farmers are not at a disadvantage.”

Competing on an Uneven Playing Field

American farmers face strict environmental and labor standards. While these rules reflect important values, they also raise production costs. When foreign competitors operate under looser regulations, they can undercut U.S. farmers in global markets.

Douglas stresses the need for trade policies and support programs that reflect these disparities. Without them, California risks losing both its farms and the economic ecosystem tied to them.

Agriculture as an Economic Engine

The stakes are high. California farms generate $60 billion annually in product value, and the impact multiplies through processing, trucking, equipment, and local businesses.

“Your farm is not only hiring,” Douglas explained. “There’s trucking tied to that. There are the local inputs where you’re buying seed, fertilizer, and fuel. Entire communities rely on farms as their economic driver.”

When farms close, small towns feel the impact first—local businesses shrink, jobs disappear, and rural infrastructure suffers.

What the California Farm Bureau Does

CFBF serves as the grassroots voice of agriculture, with local chapters in 54 counties. From zoning disputes to water policy, county Farm Bureaus tackle issues at the ground level while feeding into the statewide advocacy network.

Douglas describes it as a team effort:

“We’re a voice for 26,000 farmers in California. That means making sure lawmakers know what these policies mean for real families.”

Beyond advocacy, the Farm Bureau invests in education, leadership development, and support programs tailored to farmers’ needs.

Beginning Farmer Program: Supporting the Next Generation

One standout initiative is the Beginning Farmer Program, funded through grants and designed to connect new farmers with experienced mentors. The program offers business planning, regulatory guidance, and financial literacy training.

With land and input costs at record highs, Douglas believes mentorship and support are essential for keeping young people engaged in agriculture.

How to Get Involved

Douglas emphasizes that membership in the Farm Bureau is flexible. Some join as active participants, attending meetings, serving on committees, and advocating in person. Others provide financial support but remain less involved day-to-day. Both roles are valuable.

The Farm Bureau also offers networking, workshops, and access to exclusive programs like group insurance plans and legal support.

Innovation and the Future of Farming

Despite challenges, Douglas is optimistic about innovation. California farmers are leading the way in robotics, automation, AI, and biological sciences. These tools improve efficiency, reduce costs, and help meet environmental standards.

“If you’ve got an interest in agriculture, we’ve probably got a job opportunity for you. And it’s likely something pretty innovative if you’re here in California,” she said.

Workshops at the annual meeting will cover succession planning, water compliance, technology integration, and risk management.

Strong Roots, Bright Future

The Farm Bureau’s theme this year—“Strong Roots, Bright Future”—reflects both tradition and resilience.

Generations of California farmers, many descended from pioneers, have adapted to shifting markets and regulations. Douglas sees this grit as the foundation for future success.

“We’ve got this tremendous heritage in agriculture,” she said. “We are such a powerhouse, and while challenges are real, there’s still a bright future ahead.”

A Message to California Farmers

Douglas’s message to farmers is one of solidarity and encouragement:

“The California Farm Bureau is working on your behalf every day. We’ve got about 70 staff members covering a huge range of issues. If you’re farming in this state, we want you part of this team.”

She emphasized that advocacy is strongest when more voices join together—whether through emails to legislators, attendance at meetings, or national delegations.

Connect with the California Farm Bureau

Farmers and supporters can engage with the Farm Bureau through:

Website: cfbf.com

cfbf.com Social Media: Active updates across platforms

Active updates across platforms Annual Meeting: December 6–9, 2025 in Anaheim, with a special Young Farmers and Ranchers program

Resilience in the Face of Change

California agriculture stands at a crossroads. Rising costs, fierce global competition, and mounting regulations pose real threats to farm families. Yet under Shannon Douglas’s leadership, the California Farm Bureau is advocating, innovating, and investing in the next generation.

The message is clear: California farmers have strong roots, and with the right support, they can cultivate a bright future.