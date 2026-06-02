Shannon Douglas (left) with “the Ag Meter”

California agriculture continues to face a complex mix of challenges, from labor shortages and water uncertainty to trade concerns and wildlife management. During a recent visit by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to Bakersfield, California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglas sat down with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, host of The Ag Meter, to discuss the issues affecting farmers across the state and the importance of strong advocacy at both the state and federal levels.

Secretary Brooke Rollins Returns to California

Douglas expressed appreciation for Secretary Rollins making her second trip to California, emphasizing the importance of federal officials hearing directly from the state’s farmers and ranchers.

According to Douglas, one of the key goals of the visit was to ensure that the voices of California’s specialty crop producers are being heard in Washington, D.C. California agriculture is unique compared to many other states, particularly those in the Midwest, and growers often face different challenges when accessing federal programs and assistance.

The discussion included challenges surrounding assistance programs for specialty crop growers, along with announcements regarding additional support that could benefit California producers. Douglas noted that many California farmers have only recently begun establishing relationships with local Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices, making outreach and education especially important.

The Importance of Strong Federal and State Relationships

One of the major themes of the conversation was the need for productive relationships between California’s state leadership and federal policymakers.

Douglas explained that agriculture benefits when state and federal governments recognize the economic importance of farming and work together toward common goals. While disagreements between Sacramento and Washington can create challenges, she believes collaboration can lead to better outcomes for farmers and rural communities.

She also encouraged Californians, particularly those in rural communities, to remain engaged in the political process and make their voices heard through voting and civic participation. With several important elections and policy decisions ahead, Douglas emphasized that agricultural interests need strong representation at every level of government.

Keeping Agriculture Front and Center in the Governor’s Race

As California prepares for its next gubernatorial election, Douglas highlighted the importance of ensuring that candidates understand the role agriculture plays in the state’s economy.

She referenced recent opportunities to hear gubernatorial candidates discuss agricultural issues and expressed hope that farming will remain a priority throughout the campaign season. Regardless of who ultimately occupies the governor’s office, Douglas said the Farm Bureau will continue working to ensure agriculture remains at the forefront of policy discussions.

Major Challenges Facing California Farmers This Summer

Looking ahead to the summer season, Douglas acknowledged that California agriculture faces no shortage of pressing concerns.

Among the most significant issues are labor-related bills currently being debated in Sacramento. Labor remains one of the most critical and costly challenges facing farmers throughout the state.

Douglas also discussed concerns surrounding predator management, particularly the growing impact of wolves in Northern California. She recently spent time meeting with stakeholders on that issue and noted that it continues to be an important topic for livestock producers.

In addition, she expressed optimism about efforts by the USDA to expand international trade opportunities. New export markets could provide much-needed economic support for California farmers as harvest season approaches, especially during a time of financial uncertainty for many agricultural operations.

Water Remains a Critical Issue

No discussion about California agriculture would be complete without addressing water.

When asked about recent increases in water allocations for West Side growers, Douglas acknowledged that water management remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges. While leadership changes could potentially improve dialogue around water policy, she noted that weather conditions will continue to play a major role in determining water availability.

With some forecasts predicting a wetter winter season, there is hope that improved conditions, combined with new perspectives on water management, could help ease some of the pressure on farmers. Nevertheless, Douglas emphasized that water will remain a central issue for California agriculture for the foreseeable future.

Farm Bureau Calls for Grassroots Advocacy

As legislative activity intensifies in Sacramento, Douglas encouraged farmers, ranchers, and agricultural supporters to stay engaged through the California Farm Bureau’s Farm Team program.

She urged supporters to watch for Farm Team alerts and respond to action requests when important legislation arises. These alerts make it easy for members and supporters to send messages to lawmakers and help influence policy decisions affecting agriculture. Douglas stressed that even a few moments of participation can make a meaningful difference.

Supporting the Next Generation Through FFA

Douglas also highlighted the California Farm Bureau’s ongoing commitment to supporting Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs and student leaders throughout the state.

The organization continues to invest in agricultural education and leadership development, helping prepare the next generation of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals. She praised the accomplishments of FFA members and expressed enthusiasm for the organization’s continued success.

How to Get Involved with the California Farm Bureau

Douglas concluded by encouraging anyone who supports agriculture to consider becoming a member of the California Farm Bureau.

Membership opportunities are available for farmers, ranchers, business owners, students, and consumers who simply want to support California agriculture. She noted that the organization welcomes anyone who values the food, fiber, and resources produced by the state’s agricultural community. Interested individuals can learn more and join through the California Farm Bureau’s website.

Looking Ahead

As California farmers navigate another challenging year, organizations like the California Farm Bureau continue working to ensure their voices are heard at every level of government. Whether the issue is water, labor, trade, wildlife management, or agricultural policy, Shannon Douglas remains focused on advocating for the farmers and ranchers who help feed California, the nation, and the world.

Interested in hearing the full conversation between Nick Papagni and Shannon Douglas? The complete interview provides additional insight into the challenges and opportunities shaping California agriculture today.

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglas Discusses Federal Support, Water Challenges, and the Future of Agriculture