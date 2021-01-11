Two online workshops focused on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) are taking place later this week. The Zoom workshops will be offered in both English and Spanish. They are designed for San Joaquin Valley farmers and community members to voice concerns about SGMA and share their visions of future landscapes in their community.

The English workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13 and the Spanish workshop is scheduled for Thursday, January 14. Each of workshops will begin at 5 p.m. Registration for the English workshop is available here and registration for the Spanish workshop is available here.

Listen to the radio report below.

SGMA and Land Use Workshops Happening This Week

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West