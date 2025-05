This is sewage dumped in a creek which leads to some rivers polluting the water when it rains.

by Knowledge and philosophy, via Wikimedia Commons

Supervisor, Jim Desmond from Southern California talking about the huge sewage problem in Tijuana Mexico. Millions of gallons of raw sewage are pouring into the United States from Tijuana — and Mexico turns a blind eye. Why? Because it’s not their problem. Jim Desmond says we need to change that. It’s time to force accountability and make this Mexico’s problem. Until they feel the consequences, nothing will change.

Sewage Issue in Mexico