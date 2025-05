Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

District 5 San Diego County supervisor Jim Desmond is at it again with this sewage issue in Tijuana Mexico heading to San Diego. We’ve done this story already and nothing is being done. Mexico continues to dump millions and millions of sewages and the people of San Diego County, including farming are hurting.

This is a public health emergency.

Sewage Dump from Mexico Continues into San Diego County