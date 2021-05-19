Several Miniature Tree Varieties That Thrive Indoors

The small tree varieties that will thrive indoors. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Ficus Triangularis Pinterest Variegata

By Mark (@markheartsplants)/Pinterest

There are several miniature trees that can thrive in your living room—or just about any room in the house.

Ficus Triangularis is a top choice for designing spaces. As its name implies, it has triangular leaves and a beautifully wispy grown pattern. They manage well in dry conditions, you won’t have to worry about a strict watering schedule.

Ficus Elastica, with attractive dark foliage is, in some ways, elastic: It’s flexible enough to stand perfectly straight up for a clean appearance or let them curve and chase the light for unique character.

The Ficus Lyrata, also known as the fiddle leaf fig, needs constant light and even moisture to look its best.

Natal Mahogany is also a top pick for trees that do well indoors.

And for a more sculptured appearance give The spiky leaves and textured stems give Dracaena Marginata a try.

