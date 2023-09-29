Working to make food safer for those with allergies. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by beauty_of_nature from Pixabay

Millions of Americans have food allergies and could have reactions to products that contain food allergens. While many allergic reactions may involve only mild symptoms, some are severe and could even be life-threatening.

Earlier this year, sesame was added as the ninth major food allergen when the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act became effective. This means that sesame, when present in a food, is now required to be disclosed on food labels and firms need to implement controls to significantly minimize or prevent sesame allergen cross-contact.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. says “The FDA is looking for opportunities that could help consumers who are allergic to sesame and other major food allergens find foods that are safe for them to consume. The agency is interested in finding solutions, within its authorities, that meet the needs of consumers with food allergies. Updating this draft guidance with the new allergen chapter provides one tool to help manufacturers meet this goal.”

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sesame Added To FDA Allergen Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.