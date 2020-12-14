Series of ‘How To’ Videos Released By USDA-NRCS

A video series of ‘How-To’ guides has recently been released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and farmers.gov. The Soil Health: How To video series provides helpful information on some of the biggest obstacles in the Southwest. The videos are all less than 5 minutes long and feature producers explaining ways they have been able to increase the quality of their crops, increase water use efficiency, and reduce inputs.

There is a total of 25 videos in the playlist. The series features videos covering topics such as how to manage aphids without pesticides, increase carbon cycling, eliminate weeds with native perennials, and incorporating cover crops while preserving moisture. The entire video series is available on USDA-NRCS YouTube Channel.

Listen to the radio report below.

