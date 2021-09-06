September Chores for Getting the Garden Winter-Ready

Some September chores for getting your garden winter-ready. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.



The beginning of September is a good time to divide irises and day lilies, fertilize fescue lawns, and start cool-season vegetable seedlings. It’s also a good time to plant cover crops, such as peas, oats, crimson clover, and annual rye grass on the fallow winter garden beds.

Also add to your September Gardening To Do List:

Burn any garden debris that is infested with bugs.

Reseed any bare patches in your lawn and also apply fertilizer.

It’s also a good time for beekeepers to check on beehive production and storage for the winter.

Late summer squash and gourds should be ready to harvest.

And, as the season closes pick any green tomatoes still on the vine and ripen them indoors or use in recipes.

Speaking of cooking, it’s time to clean the grill. Even if you use the grill all year long, September is a good time to clean the grates and give the grill a tune-up after heavy summer use.

