The top members of the Senate’s Finance Committee sent a letter to the White House asking the administration to pursue enforcement action against Canada and Mexico under the USMCA. Inside Trade says they’re concerned about areas where Canada and Mexico aren’t complying with the agreement’s rules, especially around energy and agriculture.

Ron Wyden and Mike Crapo, the top Democrat and Republican on the committee, sent the letter saying, “The Office of the USTR must continue pursuing full implementation and, where necessary, robust enforcement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.” They also noted that the pact’s full potential remains unrealized. Wyden and Crapo highlighted the current dispute with Mexico over its policy regarding GMO corn imports, as well as Canadian failure to comply with the rules regarding tariff-rate quotas on dairy products.

The U.S. recently requested dispute-settlement consultations for a third time regarding Canada’s dairy policy. U.S. and Mexican discussions recently continued last week.

The NAFB contributed to this article.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

Senators Ask White House for Enforcement Actions on USMCA

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.